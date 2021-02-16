Everton news: Ancelotti eyeing swoop for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot

Everton have once again been tipped to swoop for Juventus star Adrien Rabiot.

The French midfielder was linked with a move to Goodison Park in 2020 and a report from L'Equipe (via Get French Football News) even suggested the player personally wanted an Everton switch.

No such move ever materialised but the saga continues to rumble on.

According to a recent report from France Football (via Sport Witness), Carlo Ancelotti ‘would be ready to spend more than €30m to acquire the services of the Juventus French midfielder’.

The report doesn't reveal exactly how much Everton would part with to secure the 25-year-old's signature, though Sport Witness note that this is the second report in as many days linking the Merseyside outfit with Rabiot.

A report from Stadio Sport (via Sport Witness) claimed that the Serie A giants would ask for €30m (£26.1m) and that the Premier League outfit are willing to do whatever it takes to please Ancelotti.

In the build up to the summer window, there is certainly a story to be keeping a close eye on here.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Though Rabiot - valued at £28.8m by Transfermarkt - has established a rather infamous reputation for being one of European football's most rebellious talents, his quality has never been in doubt.

The naturally left-footed option would give Ancelotti an alternative to his current roster of right-footed options, namely Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes, and bolster Everton's dream of scaling new heights in English football.

Ancelotti does, of course, have the left-footed Fabian Delph, in his squad, but the 31-year-old's injury problems have tarnished his time at Everton.

Moves for James Rodriguez, Allan, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina have already revealed Everton's desire to populate the squad with players boasting experience at the apex of European football, and a deal for Rabiot would continue that trend.

The 10-cap France international has won seven domestic titles in his career - six Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain and his first Serie A title in his maiden 2019/20 season at Juventus.

That title-winning experience would be an invaluable asset for Everton as Ancelotti aims to transform the mentality of a club who have become entrenched in mediocrity for far too long.

If Rabiot harnessed the full extent of his potential in the Premier League, he would become a fan favourite amongst the Toffees faithful.

