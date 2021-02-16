Everton stadium news: Promising reports emerge

While the recent loss to Fulham was obviously disappointing, few would doubt the fact that Everton have made great strides under Carlo Ancelotti.

Boasting one of Europe's elite managers in terms of trophies won, Goodison Park is now able to attract big names such as James Rodriguez and Allan, helping them battle towards the upper echelons of the Premier League.

Given this is still only his first full season in charge, the future certainly looks promising for those on Merseyside in more ways than one.

Indeed, The Athletic have also recently revealed that the club have made progress on securing funding for their new Bramley-Moore stadium and could make further announcements at a council meeting on February 23rd.

According to their report, experts believe the plans are likely to be approved and the stadium could be ready as soon as the start of the 2024-25 campaign.

Promisingly, they could be ready to start construction as soon as spring or summer this year, should everything - such as planning permission and governmental review - fall into place.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Stadium moves don't always work out (as some West Ham fans might argue) but the idea of Everton building under a revered manager while they prepare for a move should be an exciting one.

Rather than waiting for the move away from Goodison Park, the club are clearly looking to put themselves into a strong position and potentially gain entry to the top table of European football even before then to ensure they hit the ground running at their new home.

Whether or not that'll happen this season remains to be seen of course but, considering the impact Ancelotti is already having at Everton, the idea of finishing in the top four over the next few seasons doesn't seem as fanciful as in years gone by.

At the moment, everything seems to be on the up. In fact, Ancelotti has even compared his current project to the one he faced at AC Milan prior to their huge success under him, so it does appear as if he's in it for the long haul.

If they can continue on this kind of upward trajectory and then move stadium, there's no telling where this club could go.

