Spurs transfer target Matthew Hoppe idolised Harry Kane as a youngster

Tottenham Hotspur are one of a number of high-profile European clubs who are monitoring the development of Schalke's Matthew Hoppe.

The American revolution is beginning to gather pace.

Football's steadily rising popularity across the Atlantic is starting to translate into the production of high quality players.

Christian Pulisic has proven his talent with both Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea, while Tyler Adams has made a stark impression for two clubs in the Red Bull franchise - New York Red Bulls and RB Leipzig.

Both of those players rose to international fame by virtue of their eye-catching performances in the Bundesliga, and Schalke striker Hoppe is already following in their footsteps.

The 19-year-old, who moved to Schalke in July 2019, made his senior breakthrough this season and has notched five goals in just nine league starts.

His hat-trick against Hoffenheim shortly after the turn of the year made him the first American in history to score three goals in a single Bundesliga game.

According to a report from 90min.com, his promising form has attracted interest from Spurs, though they face competition from Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and unnamed clubs in both Italy and Spain.

The report claims that there is a sense of optimism among the interested parties ahead of a potential swoop.

There is a belief that Schalke may be forced to cash in on the towering 6ft 3in centre-forward due to their seemingly inevitable top-flight relegation and troubling financial situation.

Though Schalke don't want to sell Hoppe, current circumstances may leave them with no choice.

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Hoppe is a player in high demand but the presence of Harry Kane may just give them a slight edge in the race for the American's coveted signature.

In an exclusive interview with OneGoal in March 2020, Hoppe revealed that Kane was one of the players he looked up to during his childhood.

"Yeah, I watched growing up. I didn’t really have a specific team that I would support. But I looked up to Harry Kane a lot, and since I’ve been in Germany, I’ve tried to model my game after (Erling) Haaland and (Robert) Lewandowski."

Kane's presence has become something of an Achilles heel for Spurs in the transfer market and left them with an interminable second striker problem for a number of years.

However, given Hoppe's age and capacity to develop, it's unlikely that he'd be promised, or even expecting, regular opportunities to start if he agrees to join one of the aforementioned interested parties this summer.

And with Kane on hand to offer pearls of wisdom, Hoppe would have the opportunity to craft his trade with direct guidance from a player who is not only one of the best centre-forwards in the world, but also a childhood inspiration.

That nugget of information could lend Spurs a marginal gain in the race for Hoppe.

