Tottenham transfer news: Daniel Levy stance revealed

If one player has typified Tottenham Hotspur's struggles this season, it is surely Gareth Bale.

His arrival coincided with a strong start to Jose Mourinho's first full season in charge amid suggestions they could make a serious play for the title but, as the campaign has gone on, his return to North London has soured.

Criticised by the Portuguese for posting a training photo after he'd complained of an injury, Bale has only started two Premier League games all season.

Still, according to EuroSport, chairman Daniel Levy would be keen on keeping the Welshman beyond the expiration of his loan deal.

Despite his limited impact at Spurs, with Mourinho offering cryptic responses when asked about his continued abscenes, Levy is understood to be prepared to extend his stay in the right circumstances.

Back in September, the Evening Standard revealed it was Levy who was pushing the deal to re-sign him from Real Madrid, so it does seem reasonable to believe Bale does have admirers in key places at Spurs even in light of his poor second stint at the club.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Considering the suggestions Mourinho could come under pressure should his side fail to qualify for Europe, perhaps Bale will even outlast his current boss if his deal is extended.

This is a player to have had great moments over the course of his career. Even in light of his current problems, his little dribble and resulting shot against Manchester City did suggest there's still something to work with, even if he can't replicate the Herceluan exploits that earned him a move to Spain at the age of 24.

Perhaps, at 31, his body no longer allows him to make some of the gut-busting runs we saw back in the 2012-13 campaign but, since then, he has provided big moments at big times. Think back to his performance for Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, where he changed the game against Liverpool despite his lack of consistent game time under Zinedine Zidane.

Writing him off seems unwise. He's barely had a genuine run in a team who have had their entire system criticised, so making any definitive judgement wouldn't be entirely fair.

With that in mind, Levy's stance could be the best thing for both the club and the player at the moment.

News Now - Sport News