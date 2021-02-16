Man City latest news: Guardiola's side backed amid Champions League dreams

Despite all of his success at Manchester City, supporters will be more than aware that the fact Pep Guardiola has a relatively poor record in the Champions League with the club is so often used as a stick to beat him with.

Indeed, this is a man who has already won eight domestic trophies since 2016 and a manager on course to win at least a Carabao Cup and Premier League double again this season.

Still, having never gone further than the quarter-final stage during his otherwise glittering spell in charge of the club, their imminent return to European action is likely to be viewed with an intense amount of interest.

On a relentless winning run and sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, debate about whether or not they can finally convince on the continent is likely to rage.

On that note, comments from The Athletic's Raphael Honigstein might please any City fans who are desperate to end their Champions League hoodoo.

While conducting a Q&A on the publication, the journalist revealed he'd actually back Guardiola's side to beat last season's champions in Bayern Munich.

"I'd make City slight favourites, based on their defensive strength," he wrote.

"But it would be a close one."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Clearly, we're a long way off that stage at the moment given they first have to get past Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16, but Honigstein's comments are certainly interesting.

Only last season, Bayern swept all before them and were widely considered the best in Europe. So, to see this resurgent City backed does speak to their marked improvement defensively at least.

In a Premier League context, they have conceded the fewest goals in the division, as well as the fewest shots on their goal (via WhoScored), which suggests their structure as a team is better rather than relying on Ederson to make last-ditch saves.

Given their exits at the hands of Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool over the last few years have been characterised by a leaky backline (conceding 13 goals during those ties), the idea of plugging the gaps at the back should be a scary prospect for the rest of Europe.

