VAR has been the subject of much controversy throughout the 2020/21 season.

Ask any fan of the Premier League and they'll tell you just that.

But it's not just the English top-flight where the technology is a hot topic of debate.

In tonight's Champions League tie at Camp Nou between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the hosts were awarded a very controversial penalty.

Frenkie de Jong was adjudged to have been accidentally tripped in the box by Layvin Kurzawa after a lovely floated pass from Lionel Messi.

To the naked eye, it looked as if there was contact, but initial replays appeared to show that De Jong had tripped himself up. However, VAR failed to intervene and overturn the decision.

Take a look at the incident for yourself below.

Penalty call

Should it have been given? Well, a slow-motion replay of the incident has now surfaced and it suggests that the call from the officials was correct.

Kurzawa did catch De Jong's leg and given the Dutchman was moving at full pace, the contact from the PSG left-back was enough to bring him down.

Slow-motion replay

In the end, it was a great decision from referee Bjorn Kuipers.

Messi stepped up and converted the penalty with authority, firing the ball into the top corner past PSG 'keeper Keylor Navas.

