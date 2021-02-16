Football fans were treated to an action-packed first-half between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot before Kylian Mbappe equalised shortly afterwards.

The decision to award Barcelona a penalty in the 27th minute was a controversial one. Layvin Kurzawa was judged to have fouled Frenkie de Jong inside the box, but the contact - if there was any - appeared to be completely accidental.

Messi, however, duly capitalised, dispatching a superb penalty past Keylor Navas.

Former Barça star Neymar, who missed the game through injury, reacted to the decision via Twitter.

According to ESPN, the Brazilian tweeted a series of laughing emojis alongside the caption: “Joke that penalty”.

However, Neymar, who has reportedly been phoning Messi in a bid to lure the six-time Ballon d’Or winner to the Parc des Prances this summer, then deleted the tweet seconds later.

Was it a penalty?

On first glance it appeared to be harsh, but BT Sport’s pundits agreed it probably was the right decision after analysing the footage.

In any case, PSG levelled the scores thanks to Mbappe’s moment of magic.

The Frenchman produced a couple of clever touches before rifling the ball past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from close range.

