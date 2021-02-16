Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe turned on the style on his first ever appearance against Barcelona on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman was in imperious form at Camp Nou, scoring three goals either to cancel out Lionel Messi’s penalty.

Moise Kean also got on the scoresheet as PSG recorded a hugely impressive 4-1 victory.

However, it was Mbappe who stole the show.

The 22-year-old, who has already won a remarkable amount of silverware during his career so far, scored a brilliant equaliser in the first half.

He then doubled his tally in the 65th minute with an emphatic finish from close range.

Per Opta, Mbappe is the youngest player in Champions League history to score a brace in a knockout game against Barcelona.

Earlier in the second half, Mbappe toyed with Barcelona’s players - including Messi - with a brilliant piece of individual quality.

The world-class striker displayed some excellent footwork to skip past Messi, Pedri and then Sergio Busquets before continuing his run into the opposing half.

Watch it here…

That is outstanding.

If it wasn’t already clear before tonight, it certainly is now: Mbappe is a generational talent.

He then completed his hat-trick in style in the 85th minute...

He becomes only the second player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick against Barcelona.

News Now - Sport News