It really was the Kylian Mbappe show at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

Paris Saint-Germain's superstar striker scored a hat-trick against Lionel Messi's Barcelona to seal an emphatic 4-1 victory for the French side in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old forward was absolutely electric on the night and his third goal was the best of the bunch.

With Barcelona pushing men forward in search of a second goal, PSG were handed an opportunity to hit them on the counter and substitute Julian Draxler found Mbappe in space on the edge of the box.

The Frenchman collected the ball and then curled an unstoppable shot past Marc-Andre ter Stegen in the Barcelona goal.

It really was a thing of beauty.

Mbappe's third goal

What. A. Player.

When he's at this best, there's not a defender on the planet that can stop Mbappe and Gerard Pique found that out the hard way on his return to Barcelona's starting XI.

The Spaniard resorted to pulling Mbappe's shirt in a quite hilarious manner, with an image of the incident going viral across social media.

Oh Gerard...

Pique vs Mbappe

Pique has officially become a meme for the foreseeable future.

In all fairness to him, most defenders would have been left trailing in Mbappe's wake on Tuesday evening, the PSG man was just in that kind of a mood.

After the game, Antoine Griezmann spoke to the media and he was full of admiration for his countryman.

"We all need to enjoy Kylian (Mbappe), because PSG have a player who will be of the class of Leo (Messi) & Cristiano (Ronaldo)," he told RMC, per GFFN.

Praise of the highest order from Griezmann and you get the feeling Pique will be in agreement with his Barcelona colleague.

News Now - Sport News