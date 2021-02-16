There was a bizarre incident during Tuesday night’s League One clash between Ipswich Town and Northampton involving referee Darren Drysdale.

The match official squared up to Alan Judge shortly before full-time before brandishing a yellow card in the Ipswich forward’s direction.

Judge was seen remonstrating with Drysdale as the full-time whistle approached. He then said something which clearly angered the experienced ref.

Drysdale, 49, has been working as a Football League referee since 2004.

But he momentarily lost his cool on Tuesday and the clip has gone viral on social media.

Drysdale was seen squaring up to Judge before being led away by Ipswich and Northampton players before the situation escalated.

He then showed Judge a yellow card.

Watch the footage here...

If Judge’s comment was that bad, Drysdale surely should have sent the 32-year-old off.

Look at the anger on Drysdale’s face here. Move over, Pierluigi Collina.

The match itself finished moments later and ended in a 0-0 draw.

Ipswich currently sit 11th in the League One table, while Northampton are in 21st.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News