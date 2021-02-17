Barcelona suffered another humiliating defeat in a Champions League knockout round match on Tuesday night.

Six months on from their shocking 8-2 defeat at Camp Nou against Bayern Munich, the Catalan giants were beaten 4-1 by Paris Saint-Germain on their home turf.

It will now require something incredibly special in Paris next month for Barça to reach this season’s Champions League quarter-finals. Even Ronald Koeman believes his side are effectively out of the competition.

"You always have to play another game but 1-4 is very difficult because, and I could lie, but losing 4-1 at home, there's hardly any chance of getting through,” the Dutchman said, per Sport, after the match.

Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show, helping himself to a stunning hat-trick. Moise Kean netted PSG’s other goal, while Lionel Messi broke the deadlock in the first half from the penalty spot.

No fans were present inside Camp Nou and this allowed the pitch-side microphones to pick up a furious exchange between Gerard Pique and Antoine Griezmann shortly before half-time.

After PSG won a corner, Pique exploded at his team’s inability to retain possession.

"Not one f***ing long spell of possession, for f***s sake. F***ing hell! Come on!" Pique said, per AS.

“Easy,” Griezmann responded.

“F***’s sake,” Pique shouted back at the forward. “Not one decent spell of possession!"

"That's enough Geri, easy," Griezmann said.

But the Frenchman’s calls for calm further antagonised Pique, who screamed: “F***’s sake Grizi, f***ing hell!"

Griezmann, fed up with Pique, told the defender to “f*** off”.

Pique then shouted back: “No, you f*** off yourself.”

Finally, the defender added: "We're suffering, we've been like this for five minutes!"

The following video shows the literal translation, which contains some even harsher language…

It’s important to remember, though, that this type of exchange between teammates is not uncommon.

But it’s rare to hear such an angry exchange between teammates so clearly due to the lack of supporters inside the stadium.

Griezmann was spotted at Barcelona’s El Prat airport around one hour after the full-time whistle.

The France international, who has been given a two-day break along with the rest of his teammates by Koeman, refused to make any comments.

1 of 15 Who has won more Champions League titles? Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi

News Now - Sport News