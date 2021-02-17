Mason Greenwood tipped to be twice as good as Jadon Sancho

Manchester United prodigy Mason Greenwood signed a new contract on Tuesday.

Greenwood penned fresh terms with his boyhood club in a four-year deal that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2025.

His previous deal was due to expire in June 2023 and the extension serves as fine reward for an incredibly promising opening to his career.

The 19-year-old has added four goals and five assists this season to his career tallies of 21 and ten respectively.

And his promise has earned him esteemed praise from talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan, who claimed that he can become twice as good as Jadon Sancho in light of the contract news.

"Youth development should be strong on any club’s list of priorities, because you get players coming from with a certain thinking and a certain reflection of the club you’re playing for,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“This guy has come through with the best facilities and Man United have the pick of who they want so he would have come through schooled in the opportunity that was with great coaching.

“But look at the talent he’s got. I think he has the potential to be a once in a generational talent.

“I look at the people like Jadon Sancho and the furore that was around him – but I think Greenwood has the ability to be twice the player.

“Man United have done some very good housekeeping as they’ve tied their young player down to a five-year contract [effectively]. It’s sensible business protecting their assets and well done to him.”

GIVEMESPORT's Jack Saville says...

Jordan's bold claim speaks to the level of hype surrounding Greenwood's future.

The natural ability to strike the ball at goal with both feet is one of the most outstanding features of his game.

Few players can boast such a niche characteristic and, once he's finessed his ability in and around the penalty area, there's no doubt he has the potential to become a 20+ goal a season striker.

Whether he will become twice as good as Sancho, though, remains to be seen.

Given the 20-year-old star has already scored 43 goals and provided 57 assists for Borussia Dortmund, while also earning 18 England caps, the size of Jordan's claim simply cannot be understated.

News Now - Sport News