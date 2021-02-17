West Ham latest news: Promising reports behind the scenes emerge

When David Moyes was reappointed as West Ham United manager in December 2019, the thought of his side emerging as genuine contenders for a Champions League berth would have seemed fanciful.

Drafted back after the Manuel Pellegrini experiment crashed and burned, the likes of John Hartson criticised the decision but, after a wonderful campaign thus far, the Hammers look like one of the best sides in the division at the moment.

Indeed, according to the Evening Standard, the success on the pitch is also mirrored behind closed doors.

They claim that the mood at the training ground is said to be better than people can remember in a long time and that Moyes shares a good relationship with David Sullivan despite the fact it was strained after his initial departure back in 2018.

With the Scotsman also taking a bigger role when it comes to recruiting players, everyone appears to be singing from the same hymn sheet at the moment.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While you might expect things to be going well behind the scenes when the team is performing, the fact relationships look healthy does suggest this could be more than just a freak season.

With the likes of Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Craig Dawson, Jarrod Bowen and Jesse Lingard all impressing since signing, they do appear to have turned a corner on the recruitment front, potentially affording them a greater chance to build for the future.

As Moyes himself admitted, the club did have money to spend but weren't prepared to rush into signing a striker last month. With that in mind, perhaps they can use their recent improvement when it comes to signing players effectively, considering the funds likely to be available at the end of the season.

Already boasting a squad capable of battling towards the top end of the division, that is an exciting prospect.

