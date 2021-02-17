Where do Barcelona go from here?

The Spanish giants were humiliated on the European stage once again as they lost 4-1 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

It will take another ‘remontada’ to prevent elimination from the competition.

It doesn’t look as though they will be winning La Liga this season either. Barca are currently third, eight points adrift of league leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more.

Oh, and then there’s the small matter of Lionel Messi seemingly set to leave the club in the summer.

Ronald Koeman must really be feeling it.

Well, that didn’t appear to be the case at the final whistle after Barcelona’s 4-1 defeat to PSG.

Footage emerged of Koeman laughing and joking after the match with PSG’s Idrissa Gueye - a player he managed at Everton.

Yeah, that’s not going to go down well with Barcelona fans…

In his post-match press conference, though, Koeman insisted that talk of him leaving the club is "crazy".

"If I was someone who gets happy when we win and then after a result like today said I had no desire to continue, that would be crazy," Koeman said, per ESPN.

"I know where I am and what we have to change. We're trying. We're not at the end of the path yet, we're halfway down it."

It might not be your decision to make though, Ronald...

"You always have to aspire to win everything, but we have to recognise that we're short in certain areas," Koeman added.

"I have said several times that we're on the right path, but we lack things. [Sergino] Dest at 20, in four years will be better. Pedri, at his age is already brilliant, but in five years he will be better than any PSG midfielder.

"It's tough, especially with the [demands] from the press. But I am realistic. I always defend my team. We did everything. We can defend better; we can be more aggressive and we're going to change that and work on it.

"We lack things, sure, but I have never thought before this game that we didn't. It's not the end of the path. It seems I am more realistic than everyone else."

