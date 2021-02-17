Everton injury news: Big blow ahead of Man City clash

Having been beaten at home by Fulham, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton face a fight to keep the pace with the other teams bidding to finish in the top four this season.

They now trail Chelsea and West Ham by five points and, while they do have two games in hand, the fact Ancelotti's side only mustered two shots on target (via WhoScored) without Dominic Calvert-Lewin during the weekend just gone will be a major concern.

Indeed, given no player outside of the England international has scored more than five goals this season, the complete lack of attacking impetus without him is a big worry, particularly when it comes to matching the firepower of their rivals.

All of Liverpool, West Ham and Aston Villa have scored more goals than them thus far and, if Everton are going to improve in terms of consistency, surely they'll need to find more sources of goals.

Especially now.

According to Paul Joyce, Calvert-Lewin is likely to miss tonight's game with Manchester City, giving Everton a mountain to climb.

Severely lacking a threat up front without him, they welcome a City side on a relentless 16-game winning run, which makes for a daunting prospect under the floodlights at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Now, Everton need Josh King to step up.

Drafted in during the dying embers of the January transfer window, the Norway international is the only recognised striker who can come in and keep Richarlison and James Rodriguez in their natural positions within the club's favoured 4-3-3 system.

If they lose tonight, they only have one more game in hand in order to capitalise and try to keep up with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Liverpool.

Given the aforementioned struggles without Calvert-Lewin, they desperately need all the help they can get.

King has proven he can score goals in the Premier League before, bagging 48 in 164 games. If he can ease the burden on Calvert-Lewin somewhat, Everton could be in a much healthier position going forward.

