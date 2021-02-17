Liverpool news: James Pearce praises 20y/o who impressed vs RB Leipzig

Amid Liverpool's recent blip, you might have been forgiven for thinking this is a team to have gone nowhere since winning the Premier League.

Now, as unfair and reactionary as that might have been, there's no doubt the English champions have largely relied on the same team for a long time (in footballing terms) and are dealing with an unfortunate injury crisis.

Still, last night's win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League was promising and, speaking on the matter, The Athletic's James Pearce has waxed lyrical about a positive internal development.

Indeed, he wrote about Curtis Jones' growth in stature as a member of the first-team over the last 12-18 months.

"Curtis Jones' development over the past 12/18 months has been absolutely immense", he wrote on Twitter after the win.

"From being an option in the domestic cups to shining at the highest level."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

While many will point to the money Jurgen Klopp has spent at Anfield on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker, his work with some of the in-house talents has been remarkable.

Joe Gomez may not be an academy graduate but has developed hugely under his watch and is now a highly-decorated international defender, while the rapid development of Trent Alexander-Arnold needs little explaining beyond the fact he's now considered one of the best right-backs in the world.

So, Jones does appear to be in good hands and, last night, he certainly proved his worth.

According to WhoScored, no one made more interceptions than the 20-year-old while he also found the mark with all three of his long balls. Considering he was up against a side currently second in the Bundesliga, that's quite the performance.

Having already played more games at senior level this season as he has done in the last two campaigns, this could be a coming age year for the midfielder.

