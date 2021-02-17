WWE have called up a number of NXT stars to the main roster in the last 12 months.

The likes of Bianca Belair, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and RETRIBUTION were all called up in 2020 and have had various degrees of success on SmackDown and RAW.

While both Lee and Belair have established themselves as fan favourites already - the latter even won the Royal Rumble last month - it's another Superstar who has been impressing the top brass.

Damian Priest only made his debut at last month's rumble PPV before appearing on RAW one night later, yet according to Fightful, he's made quite the impression already.

The outlet reports that Priest is extremely well-liked backstage and turned heads both during his Royal Rumble appearance on his RAW debut.

One employee told Fightful that Priest was given a full plate across both nights and did everything they expected from him after being thrown into the deep end.

A fast start to his career

At the Royal Rumble, 'The Archer of Infamy' entered the men's match at the No.14 spot.

He eliminated four opponents and lasted 15 minutes before eventually being thrown out by United States Champion Bobby Lashley.

That statement was soon backed up 24 hours later when Priest made his RAW debut, picking up a win in his first singles match, beating The Miz.

He's also been paired with Bad Bunny, suggesting that WWE trust him to work with a celebrity that they are seriously pushing ahead of WrestleMania 37.

Will Priest wrestle at WrestleMania 37?

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, there are even plans to have Bad Bunny work a match at WrestleMania in April.

The music star has started training at the WWE Performance Center and Meltzer has revealed that he will likely tag with Priest against The Miz and John Morrison at 'The Show of Shows'.

If he impresses at the Royal Rumble, on RAW and at WrestleMania 37, Priest will have made a seriously impressive start to life on the main roster.

