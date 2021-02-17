One of Adam Sandler’s most iconic films Happy Gilmore was released 25 years ago yesterday, and the famous actor has taken to social media to pay tribute to the iconic film... receiving a response from an old foe in the process.

After finding out that his grandmother was about to lose her house, Gilmore joins a golf tournament in order to try and raise the funds for her to retain it.

Under the mentoring of Chubbs Peterson, played by Carl Weathers, Happy ends up shocking spectators and fans alike, forming a formidable rivalry with golf’s top player Shooter McGavin, in an enthralling battle for the green jacket, and the cash.

The tale of the hot-headed hockey reject turned golf star was memorable for many moments, such as Happy’s hockey style driving technique and hilariously short temper, bringing laughter to many, many people across the world.

And to mark the occasion, Sandler released a brilliant video on his Twitter, recreating Happy Gilmore’s iconic drive, while also calling out his notorious rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) for another matchup on the links.

“Shooter McGavin, this is for you!” he proclaims in the short clip, before ending the video saying: “You’re dead Shooter! Hahahaha.”

McDonald soon responded and was, unlike his character, a good sport.

“Drive for show, putt for the dough!” he said, before promptly putting a golf ball into a glass in his living room.

A callout to Gilmore followed: “Why don’t you just meet me at the ninth green at nine, Gilmore?”

Fans of the film were loving the tribute, with many also finding out that the Shooter McGavin Twitter account was actually run by his actor Christopher McDonald himself.

The humorous exchange was a timely reminder of this absolutely classic film, and who knows, maybe a rematch could be on the way, some 25 years later?

News Now - Sport News