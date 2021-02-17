Bobby Lashley has expressed his desire to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37.

'The All-Mighty' currently holds the United States title on RAW, but has set his sights on a blockbuster bout with Drew McIntyre - and even Brock Lesnar - at 'The Show of Shows'.

Lashley has made no secret about the fact he wants to face 'The Beast' in WWE one day and doesn't see why it can't happen at this year's WrestleMania.

Talking up a potential dream triple threat match between himself, McIntyre and Lesnar, Bobby told Sports Illustrated:

"I want that fight, I want that title.

"Drew is old-school. He fits into any era. He’s tough, he’s real. We have a lot of unfinished business.

"We have history. We've met in the ring before, we were tag partners, and we know each other really well.

"Drew is 'The Chosen One'. That’s not me, I’m someone that fought for it. There is so much potential for our fights."

Triple Threat action?

Lashley then went on to suggest that putting Lesnar in that match would 'add a lot' and that he's very much open to a triple threat.

"Adding Brock always adds a lot. He’s as real as it gets, and he’s someone I want in the ring.

"So I’m open to that, but Drew and I can do it on our own, too. There are a lot of options, which is great for everyone."

Moving up the card

That's certainly fighting talk and it seems that Lashley is ready to challenge at the top of the card come WrestleMania.

He's currently dominating the so-called 'mid-card' on RAW, dismantling any challenger that comes for his United States title.

But it's clear he has much bigger aspirations and let's be honest, seeing Lashley vs Lesnar vs McIntyre at WrestleMania would be money.

Make it happen, WWE!

News Now - Sport News