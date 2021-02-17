Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick against Barcelona on Tuesday sparked a debate.

Is the Frenchman now the best player in the world?

We’ve had more than a decade arguing whether Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo was the best but now there’s a new kid on the block.

Let’s not get it twisted, Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest players to have ever played the game. But as they enter their mid-thirties, they’re certainly not at the peak of their powers any longer.

So, has Mbappe passed them on their way down?

Well, we decided to rank some of the best players in the world right now from ’Trash’ to ‘Best in the world’.

We’re sure our choices won’t divide opinion or cause any outrage…

Trash

Gareth Bale

Eden Hazard

Willian

Harry Maguire

Donny van de Beek

Kepa Arrizabalaga

We’ll be honest, we feel bad for putting anyone in the ‘Trash’ category considering they’re all far better than we’ll ever be.

But Bale is wasting his career away on the bench at Tottenham, Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid, Willian has been awful at Arsenal, Maguire has often been caught out at Manchester United, Van de Beek isn’t getting a look in at Old Trafford and Kepa is just Kepa…

Overrated

Paul Pogba

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Nicolas Pepe

Frenkie de Jong

Gabriel Jesus

Kai Havertz

Ousmane Dembele

Anthony Martial

Thiago

Timo Werner

Kyle Walker

Vinicius Junior

We’re fully aware that this is going to upset plenty of people. Before we start explaining ourselves, we must say that calling these players ‘overrated’ it doesn’t mean they’re not good. They’re all fantastic players but perhaps people think they’re slightly better than they are.

Manchester United trio, Pogba, Wan-Bissaka and Martial all feature due to their inconsistencies.

The Premier League’s other inclusions are Pepe, Jesus, Havertz, Thiago, Werner and Walker. All good players on their day but have often failed to live up to the hype.

Barcelona’s De Jong - perhaps harshly - and Dembele are in the ‘overrated’ category alongside Real Madrid’s Vinicius.

Past it

Gerard Pique

Philippe Coutinho

Diego Costa

David de Gea

Antoine Griezmann

Sergio Aguero

Marcelo

Sergio Ramos

Marco Reus

Sergio Busquets

All world-class players once upon a time - and some of them still are. But we’re saying that their past their best and not as incredible as earlier in their career.

The fact Barcelona have four players in this list - Pique, Coutinho, Griezmann and Busquets - perhaps says a lot. Marcelo and Ramos are included from Real Madrid.

Former - and current - Atletico Madrid stars feature in the form of Costa, De Gea and Aguero.

Meanwhile, Reus isn’t the player he once was at Borrusia Dortmund.

Very good

Marco Verratti

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bernardo Silva

Edinson Cavani

Kingsley Coman

Matthijs de Ligt

Memphis Depay

Serge Gnabry

Jack Grealish

Jamie Vardy

Raheem Sterling

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leroy Sane

Ilkay Gundogan

Casemiro

Paulo Dybala

Gonzalo Higuain

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Riyad Mahrez

Ciro Immobile

Toni Kroos

N’Golo Kante

Romelu Lukaku

Marcus Rashford

Luka Modric

Son Heung-Min

Lorenzo Insigne

Kalidou Koulibaly

Lautaro Martinez

Mauro Icardi

Andy Robertson

Conclusion - there are a lot of very good footballers.

These players are one step away from being world-class and are some of the best in Europe. Some are on their way down - Ibrahimovic, Modric and Cavani - while some look set to only get better - Alexander-Arnold, Rashford and Martinez.

The Premier League has 13 representatives in this category with Gundogan perhaps the one player who might feel he deserves an upgrade due to his recent form.

Future superstar

Phil Foden

Bukayo Saka

Jadon Sancho

Mason Greenwood

Alphonso Davies

Ansu Fati

Joao Felix

Gabriel Martinelli

The future of football right here.

In truth, the likes of Foden and Sancho may already be considered world-class. They certain looked destined for the very top.

Arsenal duo Saka and Martinelli have shown glimpses of brilliance, while Greenwood has all the ability to make it.

Davies is already a Champions League winner and one of the best left-backs in world football, while Fati and Felix are showing their potential in Spain.

World-class

Robert Lewandowski

Neymar

Bruno Fernandes

Alisson

Karim Benzema

Kevin De Bruyne

Ederson

Sadio Mane

Harry Kane

Virgil van Dijk

Erling Haaland

Mohamed Salah

Joshua Kimmich

Manuel Neuer

Luis Suarez

Jan Oblak

Marc-Andrr ter Stegen

We didn’t want to throw about the world-class tag whilst doing this ranking so we’ve reserved it for only the very best.

Looking down the list, there can’t be too many arguments.

Alisson’s recent form may have been called into question but we’ve backed him alongside Ederson, Neuer, Oblak and Ter Stegen as the five world-class goalkeepers.

Benzema and Suarez are 33 and 34 respectively but they’re still scoring enough goals to be considered world-class.

And we declared that although Haaland is still only 20 and could’ve been placed in the ‘Future superstar’ category, we believe he’s world-class already.

No longer the best

Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

We witnessed the changing of the guard on Tuesday night. Messi and Ronaldo are the two greatest players to have ever played the game but even their biggest fans must admit that at 33 and 36 respectively, they’re no longer at the peak of their powers.

Best in the world

Kylian Mbappe

There’s no denying it any longer. Mbappe is 22-years-old and the best player in the world. He’s scored 142 goals in 225 matches during his career and is already a World Cup winner. He really could achieve anything in his career.

Final rankings

So, we’re going with it - Mbappe is now the best player in the world.

Look, we appreciate that it may be viewed as very reactionary after his incredible hat-trick against Barcelona. But we really do think that’s the case.

Ask yourself, if you were a manager and wanted to sign one player for the rest of the season, would you pick Mbappe, Messi or Ronaldo?

It’s the start of a new era and Mbappe gets our vote.

News Now - Sport News