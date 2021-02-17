Kylian Mbappe had a night to remember on Tuesday has he tore Barcelona to shreds.

The French superstar put in one of his best ever performances to leave the floundering Catalan defence in his dust on his way to netting a superb hat trick.

The 22-year-old was just too hot to handle and, in truth, could've had more goals on the night.

Without his partner in crime and attacking foil Neymar, Mbappe took the game by the scruff of the neck and mercilessly carved Barcelona apart.

It was a performance that drummed up memories of that unbelievable 2018 World Cup quarter-final that saw Mbappe almost single-handedly dump Argentina out of the tournament.

There were times on Tuesday night that it looked like Mbappe was simply playing in fast forward while everyone else fell further and further behind.

His first goal was the result of a sumptuous touch, some lightning quick feet and an emphatic finish into the roof of the net.

The second was a more simple affair - a typical poachers goal that saw Mbappe pounce on a loose ball pin-balling around the Barcelona box.

His third was his bread and butter - a typical counter-attacking blitz that ended with Mbappe cooly slotting the ball into the Barca net.

It was a night that may have heralded the changing of the guard but history has shown PSG to never count their chickens before they hatch.

For now, Mbappe will be revelling in the glow from one of the finest nights of his career.

After the game, having got his hands on the match ball, Mbappe gladly gave away what could prove to be an extremely valuable souvenir in his signed match shirt.

The lucky recipient? None other than UFC legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib might be a die-hard Real Madrid fan but even he could never turn down such gift.

Real fans can only hope that Khabib had a cheeky go at trying to convince Mbappe to swap Paris for Madrid while he was at it.

News Now - Sport News