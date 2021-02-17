Dwayne Johnson has fuelled speculation that he may be a future presidential candidate, declaring that he will run for president ‘if that’s what the people wanted.’

The former wrestler, who is now most known for his acting roles, believes his forever evolving career may soon take a political twist.

When speaking to USA Today, Johnson said: "I would consider a presidential run in the future if that's what the people wanted.

"Truly I mean that, and I'm not flippant in any way with my answer.

"That would be up to the people... So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground."

The 48-year-old is without doubt one of the most recognisable people on the planet, behind only Ariana Grande and the Juventus and Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of Instagram followers.

At present, Johnson is promoting his new show Young Rock, which ironically includes a 2032 presidential campaign from the man himself.

He has considered whether to use his platform for politics for a few years now, first teasing a presidential run while on The Ellen DeGeneres show back in 2017.

Later that year, he spoke in more detail about that possibility during an interview with GQ, saying: “A year ago it started coming up more and more.

"There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, 'Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.'

"I didn't want to be flippant - 'We'll have three days off for a weekend! No taxes!'"

When pressed about whether he could ever see it happening, he added: "I think that it's a real possibility."

Rock's Political Stance

In the meantime, he seems content to support the new democrat government in the US.

Johnson revealed he had 'voted for both parties in the past,' but announced he would be endorsing Biden and Harris.

In a post he wrote: "As a political independent & centrist, I've voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I'm endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris.

"Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT."

Last year was bizarre, and 2021 has continued that trend. Could this continue through the decade with The Rock becoming a world leader?

News Now - Sport News