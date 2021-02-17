Marco Verratti was instrumental in Paris Saint-Germain's stunning 4-1 win over Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening.

The diminutive playmaker started in the centre of the park alongside Idrissa Gueye and Leandro Paredes, combining a combative approach to retrieve possession with his technical gift in playmaking from deep.

Kylian Mbappe's breath-taking hat-trick stole the headlines and overshadowed plenty of outstanding individual displays from the visiting side, but Verratti's contribution didn't go unnoticed.

Fans on social media were left cooing over Verratti's ice-cold composure in possession of the ball, his tough-tackling ability and dazzling style of dribbling, one that left a number of Barca players dumbfounded on the night.

His nonchalant, deft flick to set up Mbappe's first-half equaliser wasn't bad either.

With the exception of goal-scoring duo of Mbappe and Moise Kean, Verratti was awarded the highest rating (8.07) of any PSG player on the night, per Whoscored.

Rather unsurprisingly, the clamour surrounding his display led to the production of a highlights reel which was shared on social media in the aftermath of the game.

Indeed, a short video spanning two minutes and 20 seconds surfaced on Twitter last night.

It showcases the Italian technician's best moments from Mauricio Pochettino's triumph over Ronald Koeman, including that assist for Mbappe, dogged defending and plenty of prowess in possession of the ball.

Take a look at the clip below:

What a display from the 28-year-old.

It's fair to say that fans on Twitter were impressed by what they saw.

Verratti has shone on the European stage for a number of years, but this performance is right up there with his most impressive.

PSG almost realised their dream of winning the Champions League last season but fell at the final hurdle against Bayern Munich.

With Verratti, and Mbappe, of course, in this type of form, though, the Ligue 1 giants have every chance of going all the way this time around.

