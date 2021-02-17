It has been a tricky couple of months for Manchester City star, Sergio Aguero.

After dominating the Premier League for season after season, the Argentinean hitman has fallen afoul of a glut of frustrating injuries that have seen his playing time almost evaporate.

He has made just five Premier League appearances so far this season having had knee surgery in June before contracting COVID-19.

However, it does look as though the long road back could be in its final stretch, with Aguero making a return to the match day squad for City's resounding win over Tottenham Hotspur.

You can't help but feel that one last, injury-free run would be the ideal icing on the cake for a career now entering its twilight in England.

There can be no questioning the fact that Ageuro has been one the finest imports the Premier League has ever seen, bagging 180 goals and 46 assists in 268 Premier League games.

While Aguero is certainly right in amongst the conversation when it comes to City's greatest ever players, it seems his own son idolises another Premier League striker.

Benjamin Aguero's family tree is a real who's who of Argentinean footballing royalty.

Not only is his dad one of the finest strikers to ever grace English shores, his grandad is none other than the late Diego Maradona.

Chuck in the little kicker that Sergio is a close friend of Lionel Messi (who is Benjamin's Godfather) and you begin to understand the sort of world Benjamin lives in.

However, the glitz and the glamour of being surrounded by some of the greatest footballers this planet has ever seen has not taken Benjamin, who idolises Jamie Vardy instead.

Speaking on Amazon's Manchester City documentary, Aguero revealed the fact that his lad simply loves the Leicester star.

Having just scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of the Foxes, Aguero made a beeline for Vardy to get ahold of his shirt.

Speaking the change rooms afterwards, Aguro said:



"My son asked for it, he texted me asking for Vardy's jersey. He is a phenomenon."

You can hardly blame young Benjamin. Vardy is a supreme, salt-of-the-earth sort of player that just keeps getting better and better.

Messi? No thanks. Maradona? Nope. Vardy? Yes please...

