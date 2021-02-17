If you weren’t already aware, Kylian Mbappe is pretty good at football.

He proved that on Tuesday night with a quite incredible performance at the Camp Nou against Barcelona.

The 22-year-old scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain came away with an emphatic 4-1 victory.

Mbappe’s display was so good that French outlet L’Equipe gave him a rare 9/10.

L’Equipe’s match ratings are notoriously harsh with them regularly dishing out 3’s and 4’s for acceptable performances.

Mbappe will be asking himself why he wasn’t awarded a 10/10 but a perfect score is extremely hard to come by.

In fact, L’Equipe have only ever dished out 12 of them in history - to 11 different players.

Let's take a look at those fortunate enough to receive the biggest accolade in football...

1. Franck Sauzee (France U21 v Greece, 1988)

So back in 1988, France won the U21s World Cup and L’Equipe clearly got very excited. The first leg ended 0-0 but Sauzee scored two screamers during a Man of the Match performance in the second leg, which finished 3-0.

Sauzee went on to play 39 times for France’s national side.

2. Bruno Martini (France U21 v Greece, 1988)

In the very same match, L’Equipe awarded the goalkeeper a 10/10 for his clean sheet during the match. Bet they regret being so frivolous with their ratings back then…

3. Oleg Salenko (Russia v Cameroon, 1994)

Salenko scored FIVE goals at the 1994 World Cup for Russia against Cameroon. Russia won the match 6-1 and Salenko ended up with the Golden Boot. He failed to make another appearance for his national side, though.

4. Lars Windfeld (Aarhus v Nantes, 1997)

Windfeld became the second goalkeeper to be given 10/10 as his Aarhus side upset the odds to beat Nantes in the first knockout round of the 1997-98 UEFA Cup.

5. Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Arsenal, 2010)

Lionel Messi 4-1 Arsenal.

That dink over Manuel Almunia was delightful.

6. Lionel Messi (Barcelona v Bayer Leverkusen, 2012)

And again…

Messi went one better and became the first player to score FIVE goals in a single Champions League match.

7. Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid, 2013)

Another Champions League performance in which Lewandowski became a household name with four goals as Borussia Dortmund beat Real Madrid 4-1 in the semi-final.

8. Carlos Eduardo (Nice v Guingamp, 2014)

Who?

The Portuguese midfielder scored FIVE for Nice against Guingamp back in 2014, shortly before he moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal FC.

9. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain v Dijon, 2018)

Mbappe’s teammate got a 10/10 score for his four goals and two assists during an 8-0 victory over Dijon in 2018.

10. Dusan Tadic (Ajax v Real Madrid, 2019)

The former Southampton man ran riot at the Bernabeu as Ajax shocked Real Madrid 4-1 to reach the semi-finals. An incredible goal and sensational assist were the highlights of his performance.

11. Lucas Moura (Tottenham v Ajax, 2019)

A hat-trick to send his side to the Champions League final after they trailed 3-0 on aggregate. It doesn’t get more heroic than that.

12. Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich v Tottenham, 2019)

The third player to receive a perfect 10/10 in 2019. He scored FOUR goals against Tottenham during a 7-2 win so you can see why.

