Deontay Wilder hasn't exactly covered himself in glory since his crushing loss to Tyson Fury last year.

After their controversial first fight ended in a draw, Fury took The Bronze Bomber apart in Las vegas with a heavyweight masterclass for the ages.

It was clear for all to see that Fury was the better boxer, was in a better frame of mind and was far more prepared for the blockbuster bout in Sin City.

However, instead of humbly coming out and accepting the better man won, The Bronze Bomber has embarked on a year-long tirade of anti-Fury claims and wild excuses.

He first blamed his heavy ring-walk suit for sapping his energy. Then the conspiracy deepened when he outlined that his very own coach had sabotaged him by spiking his drinking water.

Later, he branded Fury a cheat for using egg weights in his gloves - a claim he has never been able to prove.

In truth, they were the howlings of a broken man, desperate to avoid finding any sort of fault in himself after a thoroughly forgettable night.

Now it seems the American has given up on the second bout and has instead turned his attention towards concocting conspiracies surrounding that first bout.

Wilder had shown himself to be more than capable of beating Fury having coming within a hair of knocking him out in their first fight.

In a recent interview, Wilder was asked to name his 'coldest knockouts' and, rather unsurprisingly, he mentioned Fury.

Speaking to ESNews, Wilder's outlined his list:



"Bermane Stiverne II.I transformed there, I had an outer-body experience, it was so crazy. [Artur] Szpilka was another one.

"And the two knockouts with Fury, because I definitely knocked his ass out. It was amazing but I didn't get the creditability."

Wilder's obsession with Fury is becoming the definition of living 'rent free' in someone's head.

The American needs to focus all his energy on getting back in the ring and rebuilding his career before he can even think about having another go at the Gypsy King.

He has claimed that he wants to fight Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua in the near future which, on paper, look like incredible fights.

If he keeps running his mouth about baseless conspiracies however, he could be in for yet more humiliation.

News Now - Sport News