Liverpool recorded a morale-boosting 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

It was the first-leg of a last-16 encounter that looked incredibly tough on paper, but the Reds put in an accomplished display to put one foot into the quarter-final of Europe's elite knockout competition.

Second half goals from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane, who capitalised on mistakes from Marcel Sabitzer and Nordi Mukiele respectively, clinched a priceless result in Budapest.

However, Jurgen Klopp's men could have been ahead before the interval through an unlikely source.

Andrew Robertson has provided 35 assists in 160 games for Liverpool but goals have been much harder to come by.

The Scotland international has bagged five times since arriving at Anfield and scored just once in the Champions League.

Courtesy of a miscued clearance from the former Liverpool goalkeeper Peter Gulasci, Robertson almost added a rare goal to his collection on Tuesday evening.

RB Leipzig's trusted stopper stormed out of his area to clear a lofted pass from Robertson and beat Sadio Mane to the loose ball, but his attempted clearance landed back at Robertson's feet.

The left-back took a moment to steady himself, glanced up, spotted a backwards-peddling Gulasci well off his line and took a strike at goal.

Robertson's lobbed effort flew through the night sky and had Gulasci scuttling desperately to parry the ball over his crossbar.

Fortunately for the Bundesliga outfit, the ball landed on the roof of the net.

But Gulasci's problems were only just getting started.

In his effort to stop what appeared to be a goal-bound effort, Gulasci's momentum sent him flying head-first into his own goal.

Davinson Sanchez eat your heart out.

The Spurs defender ended up in a similar situation to Gulasci in trying to stop Ilkay Gundogan from slotting his second goal against Spurs last weekend, but he's been completely outdone here.

Gulasci ended up fully immersed in the netting in a position that could be mistaken for an alternative yoga headstand pose.

The 30-year-old will have been relieved to see the below go above his crossbar, but those feelings were certainly mixed with pain and a touch of embarrassment.

You can see the full clip from 1:10 onwards in the clip below.

You've got to admire Gulasci's desire to save Robertson's effort here.

Of course, the minimum you can expect from any professional goalkeeper is a willingness to give everything to keep the ball outside of the goal, but some stoppers may have shied away from such an acrobatic attempt given how close Gulasci was to the upright.

It looked like a painful one for the RB Leipzig glovesman against his former side, but fortunately there was no harm done and he was able to complete all 90 minutes.

