Man Utd eyeing £63m-rated La Liga ace as possible Pogba replacement

Manchester United’s summer transfer plans may revolve around the future of Paul Pogba.

The France international continues to be linked with a potential move away, after his agent, Mino Raiola, claimed that a change was inevitable in the coming months.

He has been linked with a return to Juventus and now it appears that United are drawing up plans to replace the midfielder if he does depart.

The Sun reports that there is interest in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, who is seen as a potential like-for-like replacement.

The Uruguay international has made 15 appearances in La Liga this season, scoring three goals and laying on one assist.

While he has struggled with injuries at times, he is a versatile presence who can play in attacking midfield and on the right flank as well as in central midfield.

The 22-year-old has made a total of 89 appearances for Real and is valued at £63m by Transfermarkt, though it remains to be seen if the Liga club would be open to a sale.

Valverde has a contract until 2025 and he has forced his way into the starting XI under Zinedine Zidane.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

These two aren’t all that similar.

Per fbref, Pogba averages 2.06 dribbles per game, 3.45 shot-creating actions, 6.72 progressive passes, 2.42 touches in the attacking penalty area and 2.35 aerials won.

He is a complete, attack-minded midfielder.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Valverde, by comparison, averages 1.26 dribbles, 2.13 shot-creating actions, 3.15 progressive passes, and 1.5 touches in the attacking penalty area, along with 0.73 aerials won.

Pogba is clearly the more complete player.

Valverde would be a poor replacement.

News Now - Sport News