Tottenham supremo Levy keen on move for Mourinho replacement he has approached before

Tottenham Hotspur already appear to be drawing up plans in case Jose Mourinho leaves the club.

The club are in poor form and are in real danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League this season.

They are currently on a run that has seen them lose four of their last five games in the Premier League, and subsequently sit six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.

This weekend, they will face West Ham United, who may move nine points clear of them if they win.

As a result, Eurosport reports that Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a legitimate option to replace the Portuguese.

The Leicester City boss is enjoying a great season with the Foxes, who are currently third in the league, level on points with second-placed Manchester United.

The report claims that chairman Daniel Levy has spoken to Rodgers before about managing Spurs but was unable to convince him to make the move.

Rodgers has a contract with Leicester until 2025, so any move to appoint him would be hugely expensive for the north London club unless the ex-Liverpool boss resigned first.

Mourinho is not said to be in immediate danger of being sacked but results will need to improve if he is to stay.

It is also unclear if Rodgers would be open to moving from the King Power Stadium to north London.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an ideal scenario, really.

Rodgers is an excellent manager and he has experience of making Liverpool, Leicester, and Celtic into attractive, attacking units that get results.

Spurs have strayed away from that in recent weeks and one can understand why he is being spoken of as a target.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

Still, to move from Leicester to Spurs at this juncture would be a curious move.

Leicester are in a serious fight to qualify for the Champions League; Spurs, right now, are not.

News Now - Sport News