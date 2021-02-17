The Road to WrestleMania continued on Monday Night RAW this week.

Ahead of Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV, there was plenty still to be sorted, including finalising the field for the WWE Championship match.

This weekend, Drew McIntyre will defend his belt inside the imposing structure and on RAW, an epic Gauntlet Match decided which Superstar will enter the title bout last - and therefore - have the best chance of winning.

There was plenty more action inside the ThunderDome on Monday night, too. Check out the top 10 moments from this week's RAW below:

It was certainly an action-packed night for Superstars on the Red Brand this week.

The best of the action

Sheamus gave himself an advantage for Elimination Chamber by stunning McIntyre in the main event, while Lacey Evans also shocked the WWE Universe with her pregnancy announcement.

Alexa Bliss continued to taunt Randy Orton by taking over the ThunderDome in creepy fashion, leading to The Viper being counted out of his Gauntlet Match.

No doubt Orton will be looking to retaliate, but will he even be able to get his hands on Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt anytime soon?

Other exciting moments on this week's top 10 list saw Bobby Lashley laying waste to Riddle once again with 'The Hurt Lock' submission, while Braun Strowman sent Shane McMahon a clear threat.

Elimination Chamber preview

There's no doubt that all eyes will be on Elimination Chamber this weekend, as Drew McIntyre puts his belt on the line against FIVE former WWE Champions.

AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Sheamus and Kofi Kingston will join him inside the structure, battling for a chance to win the world title and in turn, almost certainly punch their ticket to WrestleMania 37.

It's surely going to be epic.

Each week, GIVEMESPORT will be bringing you the top 10 moments from RAW and SmackDown.

