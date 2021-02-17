A common theme in this year’s Australian Open has been five-set thrillers, and boy did we get another one today.

Fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the Australian Open semi finals for the second time in his career after coming from two sets down to beat Rafael Nadal in Melbourne.

It seemed as if it was mission impossible for the Greek as he convincingly went two sets down, putting Nadal just one away from reaching the semi-finals having yet to drop a set.

That all changed in third set, though, as Tsitsipas rallied to win a tie breaker and set the tone for an absolute classic against the Spaniard.

Nadal is 12 years older than Tsitsipas, and the Greek’s youthful energy began to outweigh the experience of the veteran during the latter stages of the match.

The Greek then broke Nadal in the fourth to take the set 6-4. Cue an enthralling fifth-set.

With the set score at 5-5, Tsitsipas then stunned the viewers at home as he broke Nadal once again to have him serving for the match.

Despite Nadal saving two match points, he couldn’t stop a third as a backhand winner down the line sealed one of Tsitsipas’ greatest wins of his career.

The Spaniard will now miss out on the Australian Open semi-finals for the second straight year, as well as not contest for a second overall title. Nadal only has one Australian Open to his name, which he won back in 2009.

Today’s win makes Tsitsipas only the second player in Grand Slam history to comeback from two sets down and beat Nadal.

Following that inspiring performance, Tsitsipas will be in high spirits heading into his third overall Grand Slam semi-final, where he will take on fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.

News Now - Sport News