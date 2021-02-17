Novak Djokovic booked his ticket to the Australian Open semi-finals with a hard fought win over Alexander Zverev on Tuesday.

The German slugger gave the world number 1 a proper scare but Djokovic, drawing on his wealth of experience, won out in the end.

He will now face Russian Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals as he continues his bid to win yet another Grand Slam title.

Djokovic however, has not been far from controversy on this particular trip down under repeatedly commenting on the nature of quarantine the players were put through before the tournament kicked off.

Now, the Serbian has claimed that, should quarantines of a similar ilk become mandatory, most players will want the season to be ended.

“We’ve to be honest and realistic that it has an effect on the physical well-being of players," he said.

"Of course also mental, emotional, but physically, this isn’t normal. We’re hoping that it’s temporary.

"But the majority of the players just don’t want to go ahead with the season if we’re going to have to quarantine most of the tournaments.

“I’m waiting for some answers. I want to understand how our continuation of the season post-Australia is going to look, because this definitely isn’t good for players in terms of their well-being.

“For the lower-ranked players, I’ve heard a lot of complaints.”

Djokovic then went on to outline how he feels the versatile Melbourne Park could be used to host NBA Finals-style bubble events.

“I heard some players talk about that, and I don’t mind to discuss that idea. Select one place and we play all the tournaments on that surface and that place.

“You know three/four weeks in, maybe two/three weeks’ rest, then back again. But we just have to discuss options because I don’t know honestly if this is going to work.

“We also have to be realistic that what we are experiencing here in Australia is far better than what most of Europe is going through in terms of restrictions, rules, regulations and quarantines.

“I’ve been hearing that there are some countries that don’t want to accept people coming in from some specific countries because of the different virus strains, transmission, and who knows what.

“I don’t know how we’re going to handle that. But we’ve got to address this very quickly because the season has already started.”

News Now - Sport News