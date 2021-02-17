Newcastle lining up free transfer swoop for ex-England star with 77 PL goals

Callum Wilson’s injury has left Newcastle United with a quandary.

The striker tore his hamstring in the 3-2 win over Southampton and is facing an eight-week lay-off, per Sky Sports.

Against Chelsea in midweek, boss Steve Bruce fielded Miguel Almiron in a false nine role, while Dwight Gayle played off the flank.

And Eurosport now claims that there is the potential of the Magpies dipping into the free transfer market to replace the former Bournemouth ace.

Daniel Sturridge, the former Liverpool striker, has emerged as an option as the club weigh up a swoop.

The 31-year-old has been a free agent since his release from Trabzonspor but he is an experienced Premier League presence.

He has made a total of 218 league appearances, scoring 77 goals, and he is said to be open to a return to England following his exit from the Turkish club. He won 26 caps for England.

Ahmed Musa, the former Leicester City striker, is also said to be an option.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Sturridge isn’t a bad option if the finances are right.

If Newcastle are able to convince him to come in on something like a pay-as-you-play deal, he could actually be a really astute signing.

He was playing Premier League football as recently as 2019 and he knows where the goal is.

He would not be coming in as the undisputed first-choice, more a supplementary option, especially with Wilson injured.

He is 31, but Sturridge will surely be keen to prove himself all over again in England.

This could work out for both parties.

