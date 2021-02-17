Every club in the world wishes they had Kylian Mbappe in their squad.

On Tuesday night, fans were dubbing the 22-year-old as the best player in the world after he scored an incredible hat-trick for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi could only watch on as the new kid on the block ran riot.

The Frenchman is about to replace him as the best player in the world if he hasn't already.

How Barcelona must wish he could replace Messi at the Camp Nou. Messi could leave the Spanish club at the end of the season and the Blaugrana don’t have anyone ready to replace the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

But it could have been oh so different if they had signed Mbappe instead of Ousmane Dembele back in 2017.

Because that was a real possibility when Neymar was leaving the club but they instead opted for the youngster from Borussia Dortmund, rather than the youngster from Monaco.

"Yes, that's how it was, I can confirm it," football agent Junior Minguella told Radio MARCA.

"In fact, now more than ever because a director has already confirmed it and given his version of the story, it's totally true.

"We were in a situation where my father [Josep Maria Minguella] told us that Neymar had an agreement with PSG and was going there.

"The club's directors either didn't know or didn't believe it and we were in that moment in which Neymar, due to a contractual bonus, had not yet confirmed that he was leaving and the club said that they didn't want to take a step before Neymar left.

"The moment it is confirmed that Neymar is leaving, the coaches and the president [Josep Maria Bartomeu], who doesn't want to skip over them [the coaches], have doubts about the player they want to bring in and they believe that Dembele is better suited to the team's style of play than Mbappe.

Some even went so far as to say that this Mbappe was a ghost.

"We had the deal done at 130 million plus 25 million [euros] in add-ons," Minguella added.

"Mbappe would earn between 10 and 16 million [euros] net."

After telling his story, many Barcelona fans doubted it.

Therefore, Minguella decided to tweet screenshots of the WhatsApp conversation he had with Javier Bordas - a former sporting director and board member at Barcelona at the time of the decision.

He tweeted: “A gift for haters and unbelievers. When will we understand that the enemy of the Barcelona fans is not me?”

And the screenshots seem to back up his claim.

We’ve used Google Translate to reveal the conversation:

Minguella: “If you want the phone number of the president of Monaco to speak to him.”

Minguella then shared the contract details of Vadim Vasilyev - former Monaco president.

Bordas: "Junior, how are you? Sorry, I didn't tell you anything. Thanks for passing it to me. Neither the coaches nor the president wanted him [Mbappe]. As you have seen the option was Dembele.”

Minguella: “You’re welcome. I don’t fully agree with your coaches. I hope I am wrong and that everything goes well.”

Mbappe has gone on to become the best player in the world while Dembele has scored 25 goals in 101 appearances for Barcelona, struggling with injury during his four seasons in Catalonia.

We reckon they made the wrong choice…

