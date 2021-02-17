"He wants that move" - Spurs star tipped for summer exit after error-strewn displays

Hugo Lloris has not been enjoying the best of seasons.

The France international has particularly struggled in recent weeks, with Tottenham Hotspur’ form beginning to fall off a cliff.

They have lost four of their last five games and that has left them in a serious fight to qualify for the Champions League.

A loss to West Ham United this weekend would see them fall nine points behind the Irons, who are historically the poorer relation in that rivalry.

Lloris has been central to the club’s poor form, and has endured a difficult couple of weeks.

He was largely at fault for the 5-4 defeat to Everton, conceding some relatively soft goals, and he was also at fault for two of Manchester City’s strikes in the 3-0 defeat to Pep Guardiola’s side at the weekend.

He got his hand to Rodri’s penalty and Ilkay Gundogan’s weak effort squirmed under him and into the back of the net.

And Noel Whelan, the former Premier League player, believes that Lloris will leave the club in the summer transfer window, amid links with PSG, who are managed by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to Football Insider, he said: “I feel that at times, some players can be at a club for too long, sometimes you need that change.

“I think him leaving at the end of the season is on the cards, I can’t see anything else.

“I think he wants that move. It’s best for the club as well, he’s been there a long time and been a great servant as club captain.

“We’ve seen a lot of mistakes from him over the past two seasons, uncharacteristic ones as well.

“He’ll be away at the end of the season. There’ll be a change in the goalkeeping department but there aren’t many good ones out there.

“When he makes mistakes like that it makes your mind up for you.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

Now is the time.

Lloris’ form has slid in recent months and years and he will turn 35 in December.

It is worth saying that he was once an excellent player, but age appears to be catching up with him.

Even if they don’t look to move Lloris out, they probably do need to bring in a younger goalkeeper to at least have the potential to replace the Frenchman eventually.

In the summer, Spurs need to find a new goalkeeper, and probably let Lloris go, provided a bid is tabled.

