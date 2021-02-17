There are fewer bigger names in boxing than that of Manny Pacquiao.

The Filipino maestro is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport and has been part of some of the most lucrative fights in history.

The diminutive 42-year-old has some of the fastest hands out there and, having grown up in the midst of frightfully difficult circumstances, has carved out an incredible career for himself.

Fights with Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Juan Manuel Marquez all proved to be big money spinners but his fight with Floyd Mayweather in 2015 eclipsed the lot.

Cleverly branded 'The Fight of the Century', Pacquiao's clash with Mayweather garnered intense global attention.

Pay-per-views were selling like hot cakes all over the world making the fight one of the highest grossing events in the history of all combat sports.

Mayweather would go on to inflict a crushing loss on Pacquiao, but the Filipino still ultimately walked away a reported $130 million richer.

Pacquiao now spends his time in politics in his home nation but is yet to officially retire from the fight game, with rumours starting to grow that he could make a sensational return later this year.

While we wait for official confirmation of that, we thought we would have a quick run through of his biggest career earning as well as his net worth.

Manny Pacquiao career earnings: (Opponent, Earnings Year)

Erik Morales $2,000,000 January 2006

Oscar Larios $1,000,000 July 2006

Erik Morales $3,000,000 November 2006

Jorge Solis $2,000,000 April 2007

Marco Antonio Barrera $2,000,000 October 2007

Oscar De la Hoya $11,000,000 December 2008

Ricky Hatton $12,000,000 May 2009

Miguel Cotto $35,000,000 November 2009

Antonio Margarito $35,000,000 November 2010

Shane Mosely $20,000,000 May 2011

Juan Manuel Marquez $20,000,000 November 2011

Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 June 2012

Juan Manuel Marquez $30,000,000 December 2012

Brandon Rios $30,000,000 November 2013

Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 April 2014

Chris Algieri $20,000,000 November 2014

Floyd Mayweather $130,000,000 May 2015

Timothy Bradley $33,000,000 April 2016

Jesse Vargas $10,000,000 November 2016

Adrien Broner $10,000,000 January 2016

Total: $446,000,000

Manny Pacquiao net worth:



Per Celebrity Net worth, Pacquiao's current worth stands at around $220 million.

However, if he manages to secure some blockbuster fights in 2021, that number could shoot through the roof.

