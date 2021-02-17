Kylian Mbappe cemented his credentials to be regarded as the best player in world football with a stunning display in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win over Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

The 2018 World Cup winner showcased his talents with a magnificent hat-trick at the Camp Nou to effectively book PSG's place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It was the type of display that earned him esteemed praise of the highest order, leaving fans debating over how he compares to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The revered pairing have long been engaged in a captivating battle for global supremacy, but the usurper has arrived to steal the crown.

Mbappe's achievements in the game at the tender age of 22 give him a strong case to be considered the very best on the planet.

But just how much has Mbappe actually achieved in the game?

Well, in order to place his career into context, The Sun have published a statistical comparison of Mbappe, Ronaldo and Messi's respective Champions League returns by the time they reached the age of 22.

And the figures make for exciting viewing for those who are firmly Team Mbappe.

Indeed, the graphic showed that Mbappe has scored more goals and provided more assists than Messi and Ronaldo had managed at his age, while he's also made more appearances and starts.

His greater first-team involvement and goal scoring output prove that the next GOAT contender is staring us in the face.

Mbappe has scored 24 goals and provided 16 assists in the Champions League so far having made 41 appearances, 34 starts and completed 3086 minutes.

Messi, by comparison had scored 17 and assisted 7 in 33 appearances, which included 28 starts and 2452 minutes in total.

It's the Portugal legend Ronaldo who had the least impressive record while playing for Manchester United as a 22 year old.

Indeed, the now Juventus star had failed to score a single goal in the competition in the same time Mbappe has managed to notch 24, though he did provide 5 assists.

It's also pertinent to note that Ronaldo's 26 appearances, including 23 starts and 1987 minutes, represents the least involvement of the three.

So there it is then: the proof that Mbappe is destined to topple the colossal records set by the kings who ruled the land before him.

Well, perhaps it's too soon to be making those types of predictions, but we've seen enough from Mbappe to know that, providing he doesn't suffer any career-defining injury setbacks, he'll be right up there with Messi and Ronaldo when he calls time on his career.

We're in the process of witnessing something special.

Make sure you don't miss it.

