Kylian Mbappe reminded the world on Tuesday night that he is a generational talent.

The 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker produced arguably the finest performance of his short professional career against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Mbappe scored a stunning hat-trick in a 4-1 win for the French side to put them in a commanding position to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

The French international was a man on a mission in Catalonia, so much so that he was involved in a rather heated exchange with Jordi Alba.

After a foul had been committed, both players engaged in conversation with one another and tempers flared.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and you can check out the footage below.

Mbappe vs Alba

Per Mirror, Alba first tells Mbappe: "You are getting too big for your boots."

Mbappe then appears to respond by twice telling the left-back in Spanish: "In the streets I will kill you."

Gerard Pique then steps in and says: "Who are you going to kill? Who are you going to kill?"

The Barcelona centre-back then adds: "He's learning... the kid is learning."

Things got rather feisty. In the end, Mbappe let his magical feet do the talking and Barcelona's defence - including Alba and Pique - had absolutely no answer to his genius.

To be honest, no defender in world football could have nullified him on Tuesday evening and BT Sport pundit Owen Hargreaves likened his performance to the legendary Ronaldo Nazario.

"It was a performance like the old Brazilian Ronaldo," he said, per BBC. "You're not signing anyone other than Mbappe at the moment. He ripped the life out of every Barca player.

"In that form at 22 with a year left on his contract, he is an absolute diamond."

News Now - Sport News