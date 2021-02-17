Spurs lining up £17.3m swoop for long-term Lloris replacement

Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeping situation is an interesting one.

Hugo Lloris has been struggling in recent weeks and has made a number of high-profile mistakes.

They have come in particularly big games, in the FA Cup tie with Everton and the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester City.

And now it seems that plans are being drawn up to replace him.

Sport Witness carries a report from Fanatik in Turkey claiming that the club are interested in signing Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

The 22-year-old has become Fenerbahce’s first-choice goalkeeper in recent months and has made 23 appearances this season, conceding just 23 goals and keeping seven clean sheets.

He has been capped at various youth levels by Turkey and is also being eyed up by Dutch club Ajax, as well as Lille, Schalke, and Werder Bremen.

The report states that he would cost around €20m (£17.3m) to sign in the summer. Fenerbahce paid £1.35m to sign him from Ankaragucu in 2019 and could move him on at a huge profit this summer.

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

This is an interesting prospect for Spurs.

Putting a succession plan in place for the exit of Lloris makes sense, especially given the fact that he is 34 and his form appears to be slipping.

Bringing in a goalkeeper like Bayindir and letting him learn from the Frenchman before eventually replacing him feels like a really good idea.

It would not place all that much pressure on him yet, as he would not be asked to instantaneously become the first-choice.

But he could be moulded and potentially make the step up in the seasons to come.

