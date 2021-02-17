Thierry Henry is on the verge of being named the new Bournemouth manager.

Bournemouth have been searching for a new manager following the departure of Jason Tindall earlier this month.

Patrick Vieira, John Terry and former Huddersfield boss David Wagner are among the names that have been considered.

However, according to the Mirror, Bournemouth believe they have convinced Henry to be their new manager.

Henry, 43, started off his managerial career at Monaco in 2018.

He lasted just 15 months in the job, winning four of his 20 games in charge.

The Frenchman then joined CF Montreal in November 2019.

Henry is still manager of the MLS club but has had limited success, winning just nine of his 29 games in charge.

But, despite not doing as well as a manager as he did as a player, Bournemouth appear to want him as their new manager.

Henry is set to take over a squad that is performing below expectations in the Championship.

The Cherries were hoping to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

However, they are currently sixth in England's second tier, having picked up 46 points from their opening 29 games.

While they occupy a playoff berth, they are currently 11 points off being automatically promoted back to the Premier League.

Should he be named manager, he will be reunited with former Arsenal wonderkid Jack Wilshere, who joined the club on a free transfer last month.

With 17 games of the season left, Bournemouth will be hoping that Henry can lead them back to the Premier League.

