Arsenal are reportedly plotting a major summer clearout which could see the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz depart the club.

The Gunners managed to offload plenty of deadwood in the January transfer window to balance the books, including Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

But that looks set to be the beginning of a mass exodus in 2021.

According to a recent report published by The Sun, Arsenal are suffering financially and plan to cut costs accordingly.

With a £120m short-term loan due to be repaid to the Bank of England, Arsenal are considering selling Lacazette this summer when he enters the final year of his contract.

Elsewhere, Luiz is likely to be released in the summer to clear his £120,000-per-week contract off the books, while Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, who are currently on loan at Hertha Berlin and Atletico Madrid respectively, will be sold for around £25m a pop.

But that's not all for the north London giants.

The report claims that another five players could also be in the firing line.

It is said that Sead Kolasinac is likely to leave for a nominal fee following his loan spell at Schalke, while some of the club's most promising homegrown talents may be on their way out of the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, the club may be willing to entertain offers for Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Reiss Nelson and even Eddie Nketiah.

The scale of the potential clear out speaks to a club embroiled in financial difficulty but also one that is crying out for a revamp under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League since 2016 and perhaps the mass exodus will represent an opportunity to hit the reset button.

