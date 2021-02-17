Sir Alex Ferguson had an incredible career as a football manager.

After great success in Scotland with Aberdeen, Ferguson was appointed as Manchester United's new manager in 1986.

He would go on to win trophies for fun at the Red Devils.

Ferguson won 38 trophies with United, including 13 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues.

He eventually retired in 2013 and is arguably the greatest manager of all-time.

After a stellar career, Amazon have created a documentary focusing on Ferguson's life.

Amazon announced the documentary, named 'Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In⁣', earlier on Tuesday.

It is described as 'The definitive portrait of an unrivalled football career⁣' and will be available to watch in the UK & Ireland on 29 May 2021.

Ferguson, now 79, has had his health problems in recent years.

The United legend spent time in an intensive care unit in May 2018 having undergone emergency surgery for a bleed on the brain.

Ferguson pulled through but that must have come as a massive scare.

Following that episode, Ferguson was worried that he may soon lose his memory.

So, he recounted some of the most important stories of his life - both in and out of football - to his son Jason.

These anecdotes will feature in the new documentary.

"Losing my memory was my biggest fear when I suffered a brain haemorrhage in 2018," Ferguson said, per Joe.co.uk.

"In the making of this film I was able to revisit the most important moments of my life, good and bad. Having my son Jason direct this film has ensured an honest and intimate account."

As well as interviews with himself and his family, Eric Cantona, Ryan Giggs and Gordon Strachan are among the big names that will be involved.

We can't wait for May to come around. This documentary is going to be a must-watch for all football fans.

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

News Now - Sport News