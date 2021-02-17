Inter Milan legend Adriano Leite Ribeiro is a player football fans will continue to eulogise for decades to come.

For a brief period during the 2000s, the Brazilian was the best striker on the planet and no defender knew how to stop him in full flow.

The man known as 'The Empreor' was lightning quick, strong as an ox, could strike a ball harder than virtually any other player in history and was able to dribble like a man far smaller in stature.

The final point there is key. Unlike most players who stand at 6'2", Adriano had a low-centre of gravity and possessed the kind of quick feet you associate with a diminutive winger.

It's why he was such a magnificent player in his pomp and perhaps the greatest demonstration of Adriano's ability with the ball at his feet came in the Champions League against Valencia.

The Brazilian produced possibly the finest nutmeg in the competition's illustrious history and on his 39th birthday, we're going to put his masterpiece in the limelight once again.

Adriano's nutmeg

A 360-degree roulette nutmeg?! Adriano invented his very own skill move in the heat of the moment and it was pure magic.

Had Adriano found the back of the net rather than the side of it after sending David Navarro for a hotdog, it would have been one of the Champions League's greatest ever goals.

Sadly, it wasn't to be, but the great man certainly scored his fair share for the likes of Inter, Parma, Flamengo and the Brazilian national team.

He finished his club career with 137 goals to his name in 300 games, while Adriano's international career saw him ripple the back of the net on 27 occasions in 48 appearances.

It's a shame his career entered a terminal period of decline shortly after his father's passing, but despite that, there are still countless moments from the Brazilian to savour.

