Liverpool got back to winning ways on Tuesday evening in Budapest.

Jurgen Klopp's wounded side produced one of their finest displays of the 2020/21 season to defeat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane grabbed the goals in the Hungarian capital, with January signing Ozan Kabak impressing at centre-back alongside captain Jordan Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold also looked back to somewhere near his best, but the real MVP from a Liverpool perspective on Tuesday night was young Curtis Jones.

The 20-year-old from Merseyside dropped an absolute masterclass in midfield and at times, it looked as if he was treating the game like a casual kick-about with his mates down the park.

A Liverpool fan aptly posted on Twitter during the match: "Curtis Jones is playing like they're using jumpers for goalposts in a park. Gliding around the place, having fun, controlling the middle."

Once you've watched Jones' superb individual highlights in the video below, you'll understand why the club's supporters were - and are - waxing lyrical about the 20-year-old midfielder.

Jones' highlights vs Leipzig

Jones just oozes class and he's playing with the maturity of a player in their prime years.

The youngster constantly demanded the ball and was the only Liverpool midfielder looking to make things happen going forward with his silky dribbling and eye-catching range of passes.

It's simple, Jones has to be one of the first names on Klopp's team sheet from now on, even when Henderson and Fabinho return to their favoured midfield roles.

"Curtis Jones' development over the past 12/18 months has been absolutely immense. From being an option in the domestic cups to shining at the highest level," The Athletic's James Pearce tweeted and he's spot on as usual.

Liverpool have a special talent on their hands, one who must surely be on the cusp of an England call-up.

