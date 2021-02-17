"On the cusp of losing him" - Spurs backed to lose £108m-rated ace this summer

Tottenham Hotspur’s form has been alarming.

Jose Mourinho’s side have lost four of their last five games and are in real danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League.

They could fall six points behind West Ham United this weekend if they lose to David Moyes’ side this weekend.

As the season progresses, Spurs are in danger of not qualifying for Europe at all, and that would surely leave a question mark over the future of their best players.

That includes Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, and Tanguy Ndombele.

Kane has a contract that runs until 2024 and has been in electric form, scoring 21 goals in all competitions in 32 games.

He has scored 13 goals and laid on 11 assists in 21 league games this season and his form has almost single-handedly helped the club remain in contention for a decent end to the season.

Kane has often been linked away, with Manchester City seen as a potential destination, and Noel Whelan, the former Premier League player, believes that this summer could finally be the one in which he moves.

Speaking of the £108m-valued 27-year-old, Whelan told Football Insider: “I think there’s a lot of lack of confidence in the team right now, they can’t seem to buy a win and they’ve got to find it very quickly if they’re going to get back to a team where they’re putting on decent performances.

“They’re still trying to get in the Champions League for next season, because that’s a risk, massively – do these players really want to be playing in the Europa League?

“Well, you ask him, as Harry Kane that. He stayed because he thought there was going to be a turnaround at Tottenham this season, he was going to be fighting for things.

“Now they’re not – are they going to win the League Cup? Well… The problem is you’ve got Harry Kane who stayed there because he wanted to win things and he felt that he would do this season.

“Now they’re on the cusp of losing him at the end of the season because how long can a good player stay at a club without winning something when they’ve got the best years ahead of them. That’s the biggest problem.”

GIVEMESPORT’S Harry Sherlock says…

The main issue facing this take is Kane’s age.

He will turn 28 in July and it would take a gargantuan fee to extricate him from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He is locked into a lengthy contract and one has to think that there simply isn’t that much of a market for a player of his age, especially considering his recent injury issues.

Whelan does make a fair point regarding his desire for Spurs to win major honours.

But, still, the England captain may not actually find himself in demand, purely because there are younger options with a much higher resale value: the likes of Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez spring to mind, for example.

