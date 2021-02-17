Kylian Mbappe was at his imperious best in PSG's Champions League first-leg clash against Barcelona on Tuesday evening.

Barcelona took the lead when Lionel Messi converted from the penalty spot after 27 minutes.

But their lead did not last for long.

Mbappe restored parity five minutes later, before giving his side the lead midway through the second half.

Moise Kean headed home from a corner to make it 3-1, before Mbappe scored a brilliant goal to complete his hat-trick.

The 22-year-old raced away from Barcelona's defence before curling a brilliant effort into the top corner.

And one man who was ecstatic with that goal was his PSG teammate, Neymar.

The Brazilian forward was ruled out for the tie against his former club after suffering an abductor injury last week.

But he watched the game at home and he was active on social media throughout the 90 minutes.

He even recorded his reaction to Mbappe's goal, which he posted on Wednesday afternoon. You can watch how he reacted to his teammate's hat-trick strike below:

It's fair to say that Neymar did not suppress his emotions.

And that has angered some Barcelona fans, who think posting the video showed a lack of respect to them.

Personally, I don't see anything wrong with the video.

Neymar no longer plays for Barcelona and he's more than entitled to celebrate his team scoring a goal.

Nevertheless, the video has seen him lose the respect of many Barcelona fans who once adored him.

PSG will go into the second leg in March as the overwhelming favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

Neymar is currently out with injury and it is unknown whether he will be fully fit to start the game in Paris.

