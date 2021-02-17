Mohamed Salah scored his 24th goal of the season for Liverpool on Tuesday evening.

The Egyptian forward netted Liverpool's opener in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, with Sadio Mane grabbing the second for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Salah has now scored 118 goals for the Reds in just 186 appearances in all competitions, a quite phenomenal record by a player who's already a Liverpool legend.

However, there are still some who choose to criticise certain aspects of the 28-year-old's game, most notably the idea that he is 'selfish' on the pitch.

While Salah is, like any world-class forward, obsessed with scoring goals, he's also a high-quality playmaker and has contributed a decent number of assists in a Liverpool shirt.

Per Transfermarkt, the Egyptian has set up his teammates on 45 occasions, which means he averages an assist every 4.13 games, a fine return given how often he finds the back of the net.

He's a brilliant creator and the below video highlighting Salah's underrated skill will silence any doubters for good.

Salah's playmaking

Some of the passes from Salah in that video are worthy of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes and the rest of the elite playmakers currently operating in European football.

It seems odd that lovers of the game believe the Liverpool superstar is nothing but selfish and ignores his teammates with the ball at his feet.

Even pundits have fallen foul of it, with Michael Owen saying "there is a lot of selfishness creeping in" when discussing Salah's performance versus Manchester United in January, per Goal.

Yes, Salah has been guilty of shooting when a pass was probably a better option, but what striker at any level in the sport hasn't fallen foul of that on numerous occasions?

The answer is not a single one and it's time for those obsessed with criticising Liverpool's Egyptian King to accept that he's one of the most complete forwards of the modern era.

