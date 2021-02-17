Crystal Palace latest news: Transfer concern ahead of summer window

On course for his most prolific campaign at Premier League level, Wilfried Zaha's importance to the cause at Crystal Palace knows no bounds.

By far and away their top scorer this season, the Ivorian has bagged 33.3% of their 27 efforts thus far and, according to FBRef, contributes more goal-scoring actions per game than any of his teammates, averaging 0.49.

So, comments in The Athletic are likely to prove somewhat alarming for supporters.

Indeed, they suggest there is a certain level of concern that keeping him at Selhurst Park this summer could prove difficult.

While seeing their talisman linked away will be nothing new for Palace fans given the rumours suggesting he could join Arsenal in the summer of 2019, this season has been much more successful on an individual basis for Zaha.

He's already scored more than double last year's tally and is just one away from reaching as many assists and has been linked with the likes of AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Out of contract in the summer of 2023, Palace are in a strong position when it comes to any potential negotiations but there is reportedly concern about interest to come.

“I think when the market opens up again, Wilf Zaha will again be a name on many managers’ and sporting directors’ lips and Wilf will retain his ambition of playing Champions League football and doing things we have not been able to give him while he has been playing here,” said Roy Hodgson.

“He is good enough to play at other clubs, but also he is a player we would really like to keep here because he has been so important for us and he is very important to all the fans and everyone around the club."

1 of 20 Who is this former Premier League manager? Alan Curbishley Avram Grant Brian Laws Luiz Felipe Scholari

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

We've been here before with Zaha and, obviously, he's stayed with his boyhood charges.

Still, it'll be interesting to see what sort of project the club can offer him next season.

With a major revamp mooted and even talk of a takeover emerging recently, perhaps the whole feel around Palace could be a lot fresher heading into the summer, with a new era potentially dawning.

If he can be convinced to lead the club into that as a more dynamic supporting cast emerges, staying in South London might be a much more tempting prospect.

Still, he has tried to leave before, so if Palace cannot get their house in order, then surely the idea of trying to try his luck at a higher level will emerge again. At 28, this summer looks to be a huge one for Zaha.

If all goes well, it could be for Crystal Palace too.

News Now - Sport News