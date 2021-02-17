Mahmoud Dahoud is not a player who scores goals very often.

In fact, the German midfielder had never found the back of the net in the Champions League prior to tonight's last-16 first leg encounter between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

But in Spain this evening, Dahoud opened his account in style, cutting inside and producing an unstoppable long-range effort to draw Dortmund level.

The opportunity for the 25-year-old was created by star striker Erling Haaland, who cheekily nutmegged a Sevilla player before passing the ball to Dahoud.

Check out the goal for yourself below.

Dahoud's goal

What. A. Strike.

Bono in the Sevilla goal did not stand a chance of saving it and in his defence, there's not a goalkeeper in the world who would have got anywhere near the effort.

A few minutes later, Haaland struck to put Dortmund 2-1 up and in control of the tie, the Norwegian striker combining brilliantly with his partner-in-crime Jadon Sancho.

Haaland's goal

When those two are at their best, they're almost impossible to contain.

Dortmund increased their advantage just a few minutes before the half-time break and unsurprisingly, it was Haaland who found back of the net to make it 3-1 on the night.

The German side broke on the counter and their talisman finished off the move with a brilliant first-time shot.

Haaland's second goal

Are we sure Haaland isn't some kind of footballing cyborg?

The 20-year-old has now scored 18 goals in his first 13 Champions League appearances, a quite astonishing record.

News Now - Sport News