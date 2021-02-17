Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: Mahmoud Dahoud scores stunning long-range goal
Mahmoud Dahoud is not a player who scores goals very often.
In fact, the German midfielder had never found the back of the net in the Champions League prior to tonight's last-16 first leg encounter between Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.
But in Spain this evening, Dahoud opened his account in style, cutting inside and producing an unstoppable long-range effort to draw Dortmund level.
The opportunity for the 25-year-old was created by star striker Erling Haaland, who cheekily nutmegged a Sevilla player before passing the ball to Dahoud.
Check out the goal for yourself below.
Dahoud's goal
What. A. Strike.
Bono in the Sevilla goal did not stand a chance of saving it and in his defence, there's not a goalkeeper in the world who would have got anywhere near the effort.
A few minutes later, Haaland struck to put Dortmund 2-1 up and in control of the tie, the Norwegian striker combining brilliantly with his partner-in-crime Jadon Sancho.
Haaland's goal
When those two are at their best, they're almost impossible to contain.
Dortmund increased their advantage just a few minutes before the half-time break and unsurprisingly, it was Haaland who found back of the net to make it 3-1 on the night.
The German side broke on the counter and their talisman finished off the move with a brilliant first-time shot.
Haaland's second goal
Are we sure Haaland isn't some kind of footballing cyborg?
The 20-year-old has now scored 18 goals in his first 13 Champions League appearances, a quite astonishing record.News Now - Sport News