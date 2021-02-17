Leeds latest news: Promising reports emerge from Argentina

As Phil Hay of The Athletic pointed out, Leeds United have a chance of establishing themselves as the Premier League's best ever promoted side.

While that doesn't appear to be the limit of their ambitions, having such a productive season during the most congested campaign in living memory just after winning promotion has to be deemed a success, even if it's not exactly an achievement to match some of the club's historic success.

For that, they largely have Marcelo Bielsa to thank.

The Argentine coach has obviously adapted to life in the top tier well even if there have been some frankly ridiculous arguments for him to change his approach.

Indeed, according to Argentinian outlet AS, things are going so well at Elland Road that the 65-year-old is likely to extend his stay.

Out of contract in the summer, Bielsa's enigmatic nature do make judgement calls difficult given he left the likes of Lazio and Lille after short stints, but the report suggests Leeds should not be worried about his future.

AS claim he has never tired of his working relationship with club bosses and that the project is likely to continue beyond the extent of the current contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though there's never been any real suggestion Bielsa could leave, seeing these claims emerge in his homeland will surely delight swathes of supporters.

It's hard to imagine another coach brazenly taking on the Premier League in such an expansive manner and making it work and, as football writer Jonathan Wilson pointed out while talking on the Football Weekly Podcast back in December, part of Bielsa's charm is not the trophies he's likely to win you but the hearts of the people of 'Yorkshire, the people of Marseille, the people of Bilbao'.

To have made such a profound impact on a historic club who clearly still have improving to do considering this is only their first season back in the top tier speaks to a coach capable of harnessing the power of Leeds United.

So, to hear that is likely to continue from now makes for a hugely exciting prospect ahead. Indeed, the fun could just be getting started.

